Community Bank N.A. Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $97.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.42.

