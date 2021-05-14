Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 644,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,216,000 after buying an additional 124,544 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 54,973 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $104.94.

