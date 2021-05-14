Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 544.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,110 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61.

