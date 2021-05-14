Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.10% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

BOTZ opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $36.86.

