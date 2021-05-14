Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.13% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBTB opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

