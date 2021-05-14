Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,410 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

OMC stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

