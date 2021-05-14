Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 2.3%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.11. 23,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,750,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 374,372 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.