Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,341,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

