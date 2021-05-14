Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.09 ($53.05).

SGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of EPA SGO opened at €54.74 ($64.40) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($61.65). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.96.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

