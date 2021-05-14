Comparing Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ProSight Global and Protective Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00 Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.80%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and Protective Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.19 Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.66 $7.35 million N/A N/A

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% Protective Insurance -0.82% -0.47% -0.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProSight Global beats Protective Insurance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Bermuda. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

