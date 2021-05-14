Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 18,667 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 240.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,765. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.