Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 80,400 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,777. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.