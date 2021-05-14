Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,486,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.55. 4,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.