Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

