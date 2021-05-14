Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,302 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,880. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

