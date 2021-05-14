Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,410 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,410 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.19. 22,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,770. The company has a market cap of $231.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

