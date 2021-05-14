Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,461 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

