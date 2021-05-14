Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 240.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.74. 71,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,765. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

