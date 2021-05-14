Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

CVX traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $109.30. 198,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.