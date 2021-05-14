Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.21. 63,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,314. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.15. The company has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.