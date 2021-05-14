Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $10.70 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,435. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average of $142.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

