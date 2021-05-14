Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $8.88 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,576,000 after buying an additional 122,627 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,376,000 after buying an additional 399,316 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.23. 726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,996. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

