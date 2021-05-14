Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.59. 220,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,774,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

