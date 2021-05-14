Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 148,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

