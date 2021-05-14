Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $15.43 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,433,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 8.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

VEU traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. 77,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,114. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

