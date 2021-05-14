Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period.

IWL traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,458. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $100.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

