Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.32. 840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,317. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.43 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average of $133.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.