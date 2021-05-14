Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Facebook makes up 1.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.34 on Friday, hitting $312.60. 464,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,531,699. The stock has a market cap of $886.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.60 and a 200-day moving average of $279.66. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

