Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Visa comprises 1.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.58. 69,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,203,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

