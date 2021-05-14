Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.81. The company had a trading volume of 148,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,101. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.