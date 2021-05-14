Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $10.70 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $155.10. 79,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average of $142.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.