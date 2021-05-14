Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 34.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,054,000 after buying an additional 671,877 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 29,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Chevron by 49.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 15,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 198,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.19. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

