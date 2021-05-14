Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 174,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,001,809. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

