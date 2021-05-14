Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. 65,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

