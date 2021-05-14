Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 254,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,433,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $301,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 77,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,114. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

