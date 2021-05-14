Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading 6.3% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) traded up 6.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.88. 4,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,308,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $550.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.
Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
