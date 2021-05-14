Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,320,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

