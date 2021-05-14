Conceal Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $69,763.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,363.55 or 1.00382760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $773.40 or 0.01541511 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.07 or 0.00739606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.62 or 0.00399863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00244600 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010926 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,986,423 coins and its circulating supply is 11,145,582 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

