ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Gap Down to $27.78

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.78, but opened at $27.02. ConnectOne Bancorp shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 325 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

