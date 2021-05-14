ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.93. 147,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

