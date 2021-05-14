Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($3.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNST. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.31. 513,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,488. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $973.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.80.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,103 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after buying an additional 417,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,186,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares during the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.