Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CPSS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 58,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

