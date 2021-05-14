Contentos Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.20 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $79.63 million and approximately $16.20 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00089966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.31 or 0.01090204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00070037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00113892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063718 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,991,726,137 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

