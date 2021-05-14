CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Cap Tops $5.88 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $106,690.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00090638 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,100,436 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

