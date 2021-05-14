Contrasting Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) & Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ark Restaurants and Del Taco Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75

Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.35%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Volatility and Risk

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Del Taco Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants -4.40% -11.75% -3.12% Del Taco Restaurants -42.94% 5.43% 1.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Del Taco Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $106.49 million 0.64 -$4.69 million N/A N/A Del Taco Restaurants $512.95 million 0.71 -$118.29 million $0.47 21.21

Ark Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Del Taco Restaurants.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats Ark Restaurants on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

