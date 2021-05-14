Contrasting Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) & Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Enterprise Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $88.19 million 2.56 $18.22 million $2.31 12.35 Enterprise Bancorp $153.43 million 2.70 $34.20 million N/A N/A

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and Enterprise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bankwell Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 11.08% 5.19% 0.44% Enterprise Bancorp 19.04% 9.76% 0.83%

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Bankwell Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and consumer loans, such as loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, and automobiles, as well as unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates through branch offices in New Canaan, Stamford, Norwalk, Fairfield, Darien, Westport, Wilton, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and letters of credit, as well as equipment financing services; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; and insurance products. Further, it provides voice, online, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company primarily serves business entities, non-profit organizations, professionals, municipalities, and individuals in Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts, as well as the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

