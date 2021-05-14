Contrasting PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) & Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sasol and PetroChina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 1 1 2 0 2.25 PetroChina 0 1 5 1 3.00

Sasol presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.13%. PetroChina has a consensus price target of $32.68, indicating a potential downside of 18.13%. Given PetroChina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Sasol.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A PetroChina 0.89% 1.35% 0.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sasol and PetroChina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $10.61 billion 0.98 -$5.87 billion $0.82 20.11 PetroChina $361.52 billion 0.20 $6.61 billion $3.59 11.12

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Sasol. PetroChina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PetroChina beats Sasol on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

