Contrasting Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 3.73% 6.66% 0.94% Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tokio Marine and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 2 0 3.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokio Marine and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 0.68 $2.39 billion $3.53 13.88 Till Capital $160,000.00 100.68 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Till Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

