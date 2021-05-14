Contrasting YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

YogaWorks has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneMor has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares YogaWorks and StoneMor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.01 -$35.19 million N/A N/A StoneMor $289.52 million 0.92 -$151.94 million N/A N/A

YogaWorks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneMor.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and StoneMor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A StoneMor -19.33% N/A -4.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for YogaWorks and StoneMor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of StoneMor shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.9% of StoneMor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YogaWorks beats StoneMor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers caskets and other funeral related items; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, insurance products, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 313 cemeteries in 26 states and Puerto Rico; and 80 funeral homes in 16 states and Puerto Rico. The company is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

