Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.64

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.64 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,355 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

